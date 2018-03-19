Most South-east Asia stocks muted in run up to Fed rate decision

SINGAPORE, March 19 — Most South-east Asian stock markets were subdued today, in line with broader Asia, as investors waited for clues on the US Federal Reserve's policy tightening pace.

The Fed is likely to raise rates at its two-day meeting, which ends on Wednesday. The market focus is on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary on March 22, which may provide hints on the number of rate increases in store for the rest of the year.

“As far as equities go, I think people will be a bit more risk-off if they are more rate hikes than expected,” said Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst at RCBC Securities.

Asia shares outside Japan dropped 0.2 per cent.

Philippine shares fell 0.8 pe rcent as industrials and financials led the losses.

JG Summit Holdings Inc fell as much as 3.6 per cent.

“You have to take into account the Philippines has already been correcting for the past two weeks, so perhaps the valuations are now better than they have been recently,” Dejesus said.

The benchmark has lost 4.4 per cent year-to-date after gaining about 25 per cent in 2017.

The Singapore index was down 0.1 per cent, mainly due to weakness in financial stocks. Lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd weighed the most on the benchmark as it lost as much as 1.1 per cent.

Thai shares fell on losses in energy stocks, with PTT Pcl dropping 2.2 per cent.

Indonesia's benchmark held steady as losses in consumer discretionary stocks offset gains in the telecom and energy sectors.

The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was little changed.

Malaysian shares edged 0.1 per cent higher, as financials and telecom services stocks rose.

DiGi.Com Bhd gained as much as 1.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Vietnam shares rose 0.6 per cent and were on track for a sixth straight winning session on strength in real estate stocks and industrials. — Reuters