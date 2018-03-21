Most South-east Asia stocks gain, Philippines drops to six-month low

Philippine shares are the region's only losers, retreating 1 per cent. — AFP picSINGAPORE, March 21 — Most South-east Asian stock markets recovered today ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate decision and outlook, while the Philippines extended its losses to hit the lowest in more than six months.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates at its two-day policy meeting that ends today, with the focus mainly on Chairman Jerome Powell's commentary the next day, which may provide hints on the number of rate increases for the rest of the year.

Most investors have already adjusted their positions into fixed income assets, said Rachelle Cruz, the head of research at AP Securities in the Philippines.

Broader Asian shares outside Japan firmed 0.4 per cent.

Singapore shares inched 0.2 per cent higher, led by financials. United Overseas Bank Ltd contributed the most to the benchmark, rising 1.2 per cent.

Indonesian shares gained 0.6 per cent, helped by consumer staples and materials, and was on track to break a six-session losing streak.

The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks also firmed 0.6 per cent.

Malaysian shares gained 0.3 per cent, as financials and consumer staples rose. DiGi.Com Bhd gained as much as 2.4 per cent.

Vietnam shares rose 0.8 per cent and were on track for an eighth straight winning session on strength in real estate stocks and financials.

Philippine shares were the region's only losers, retreating 1 per cent. Financials and industrials weighed the most on the benchmark, which fell below the 8,000 mark to the lowest since early September.

BDO Unibank Inc fell as much as 4.4 per cent, the steepest intraday percentage drop since September 2016.

The Philippine central bank's reticence to raise rates puts the country at a significant disadvantage if the peso weakens after a potential rate raise by the Fed, analysts say.

“Companies suffering in terms of margins would be consumer companies as a lot of their products are imported from other countries,” said AP Securities' Cruz. — Reuters