Most SE Asia stocks rise; Philippines surges to record

Philippine shares climbed 1.3 per cent to an all-time high, with industrials and financials leading the gainers. — Reuters picBENGALURU, Jan 3 — Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose today, tracking gains across Asia, with the Philippines rising more than 1 per cent to a fresh record on its first trading day of the year.

A bevy of strong manufacturing data that underscored an upturn in world economic growth boosted risk appetite, lifting broader Asian stocks to a fresh decade high. MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent, having jumped 1.4 per cent yesterday in its best performance since last March.

“The regional markets are really bullish about the year ahead, so that’s influencing their performance today,” said Lexter Azurin, an analyst with AB Capital Securities in Manila.

“I think the (Philippine) tax reform package is the very essence of the infrastructure push of the government, so we are seeing a lot of optimism on that aspect,” Azurin said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said last month lawmakers were expected to pass more measures in 2018 under his comprehensive tax reform agenda, after signing a bill containing the first batch of reforms into law.

Index heavyweight SM Investments Corp surged to a fresh all-time peak, while SM Prime Holdings Inc rose to its highest since November 9.

Singapore shares climbed to a near three-week high, propelled by financials, which accounted for more than half of the gains. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd rose 1 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Thai shares also firmed on the first trading day of the year, ahead of the release of inflation data. Thailand’s headline inflation rate likely held steady in December, staying just below the central bank’s target range, while November factory output growth accelerated, according to the median forecast of nine economists surveyed by Reuters. Bucking the trend, Indonesian shares slipped, dragged by consumer staples and stocks of telecommunication services, retreating from an all-time intraday high hit in the previous session.

Unilever Indonesia led the fall as it dipped 2.2 per cent, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT dropped 2 per cent, its biggest intraday percentage drop since November 8. — Reuters