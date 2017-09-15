Most Asian currencies up, ringgit set for fifth weekly gain

The ringgit is up 0.3 per cent, heading for the fifth straight weekly gain. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Sept 15 — Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened today as the US dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies after North Korea fired another missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean.

The latest missile launch further stewed tensions after Pyongyang's recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb.

The US dollar fell against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc in early Asian hours in response to the launch, though it recovered later in jittery trade.

"Overall risk sentiment is strong and in a muted US rates environment, flow will move to higher risk places like emerging Asia," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

"Also, China fixing today was muted, meaning PBOC (People's Bank of China) doesn't have much intention to weaken it too much."

China's yuan rose as much as 0.2 per cent, on track to snap five consecutive sessions of declines, while the ringgit was up as much as 0.4 per cent.

China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint slightly to 6.5423 per US dollar, only 0.06 per cent stronger than yesterday's fix of 6.5465.

The Philippine peso, however, edged lower for a fourth straight session, down as much as 0.3 per cent to its lowest in over three weeks.

"Philippines is overheating and unless the central bank starts changing its tone and signal tightening, peso will continue to weaken," Yokota said.

Indonesian rupiah

The rupiah gained slightly today, after data showed August surplus was US$1.72 billion (RM7,21 billion), outpacing the US$520 million a Reuters poll had expected.

August exports on a yearly basis rose 19.24 per cent, while imports were up 8.89 per cent.

South Korean won

The won pulled back slightly today after North Korea launched a missile over northern Japan, not long

after Pyongyang's latest and most powerful nuclear test.

The won was at 1,132.7 to the US dollar as of 0433 GMT, marginally down from yesterday's close of 1,132.6. — Reuters