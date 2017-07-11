Most Asian currencies steady, investors await Yellen’s address

The Philippine peso has fallen to its lowest since September 2006. — Reuters picTOKYO, July 11 — Most Asian currencies traded sideways today as investors awaited clues on when the US central bank would tighten monetary policy from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's two-day address to the congress.

The US dollar's advances against major peers slowed with a pause in the rise of sovereign bond yields, and investor caution ahead of Yellen's speech.

Yellen is due to make a semi-annual testimony before the US Congress tomorrow and Thursday, and dollar bulls are banking on her to retain a hawkish stance, emboldened by last Friday's relatively robust US non-farm jobs report.

Forex markets have remained calm amid a conspicuous lack of fresh central bank cues and ahead of key earnings reports, Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Among regional currencies, the Taiwan dollar led the gains, up 0.1 per cent in thin trade.

The Indian rupee rose 0.07 per cent, gaining for the fourth straight day, ahead of June consumer price inflation data scheduled to be out tomorrow.

India's consumer inflation is expected to have slowed to a record-low in June to 1.7 per cent, pressured by a sharp drop in food and oil prices, a Reuters poll showed, a result that could intensify calls for an interest rate cut.

Meanwhile, the Thai baht hit its lowest in more than a month, easing 0.1 per cent.

Bank of Thailand's assistant governor, Vachira Aromdee, said today that the strength of the Thai baht is having a limited impact on exports.

The Chinese yuan was marginally lower for a sixth session in seven, hurt by corporate dollar demand and a weaker fixing.

Today, the People's Bank of China resumed open market operations, after a 12-sesion hiatus, injecting 40 billion yuan (RM25.25 billion).

Philippine peso

The Philippine peso fell 0.2 per cent, hitting its lowest since September 2006.

“It is a combination of domestic politics and, on a technical perspective, USD/PHP appears well supported above 50 level,” says Andy Ji, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Data today showed that while exports rose for a sixth straight month in May, the trade deficit widened for the month from a year earlier.

However, Ji said as long as overseas remittances stay resilient, a widening in the trade deficit would not be a problem as long as it remains a product of stronger domestic demand. — Reuters