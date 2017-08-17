Most Asian currencies rise as US dollar on defensive after Fed minutes

A possible delay in US rate hike by the Fed due to soft inflation data is feeding into US dollar weakness. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 17 — Most Asian currencies edged higher today, as the US dollar slipped after Federal Reserve minutes showed policymakers increasing wary over soft inflation that could delay the timing for another US rate hike this year.

The US dollar index which measure the greenback against six major rivals, was down 0.2 per cent at 0508 GMT.

The minutes, highlighting the Fed's internal debate over rate hikes amid low inflation, triggered US dollar weakness across the board, Mizuho Bank said in a note.

"I think the market is also playing out if the political unrest in Washington has any implication on reducing the balance sheet. So there is lot of dovishness on the Fed and that is playing positively into the regional currencies," said Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA.

President Donald Trump disbanded two high-profile business advisory councils yesterday after several chief executives quit in protest over his remarks blaming weekend violence in Virginia not only on white nationalists but also on anti-racism activists who opposed them, spurring talk of the departure of some top White House officials.

Riding high on dollar weakness were regional currencies such as the South Korean won, up 0.5 per cent, posting its biggest intraday gain in three weeks. The Taiwan dollar rose 0.2 per cent, its biggest intraday gain in nearly three weeks.

The Indonesian and Indian markets were closed for respective local holidays.

Philippine peso

The Philippine peso gained as much as 0.35 per cent, reflecting the broader trend and underpinned by stronger-than-expected GDP data, on track to snap eight sessions of losses and recover from 11-year lows.

The economy grew 6.5 per cent in the second quarter, data showed today, beating expectations of 6.2 per cent in a Reuters poll, aided by a government-led construction boom and an extended rebound in the farm sector.

"The (Philippine) peso is supported by the positive GDP data, and by a technical correction as it has been oversold in the past couple of days," said Qi Gao, Asia FX Strategist at Scotiabank

Yuan and Singapore dollar

The Chinese yuan rose, poised to snap four straight losing sessions, while the Singapore dollar bucked the overall trend, falling marginally.

"Singapore is not really the flavour of the day simply because it's a straight correlation with the yuan," said Innes.

Traders are viewing undervalued pockets in the Asian markets such as the yuan as more attractive than the Singapore dollar.

When the risk is coming back on, the traders want to establish more risky trades such as the Chinese yuan as opposed to the less risky ones, and the Singapore dollar is viewed as less risky, he explains.

Further dampening sentiment on the Singapore dollar was data showing the city-state's July non-oil domestic exports rose 8.5 per cent compared with last year, but missed the 9.9 increase predicted by a Reuters survey.

"The non-oil exports really plays back on the manufacturing sector and when that drops, so does the electronic sector which is a big component of the Singapore economy. So there will be a short term negative impact," Innes added. — Reuters