Most Asian currencies inch up but Indian rupee falls

The Indian rupee bucks the regional trend, easing about 0.1 per cent to the US dollar — Reuters pic SINGAPORE, March 20 — Most Asian currencies edged up today, shaking off recent declines, as market participants awaited clues from a Federal Reserve meeting on the outlook for US monetary policy.

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin a two-day meeting later in the day, and is seen as certain to hike interest rates for the first time this year.

While a rate hike has been largely priced in by investors, the focus is now on whether the Fed signals a faster pace of tightening this year than earlier expected, and if that will finally give a boost to the ailing US dollar.

“They (Asian currencies) haven't moved too much...tension over the US is still there, and I think that's reflected on Asian currencies recently,” said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore.

“The downtrend that we've seen in the US dollar has come to a pause... I think we're likely to see a rangebound scenario for the US dollar heading into the FOMC meeting later this week.”

Regionally, the Taiwan dollar extended gains against the US dollar, rising about 0.16 per cent.

A Reuters poll showed that the country's central bank is expected to stand pat on its key interest rate in a meeting on Thursday as global demand for the island's electronics appears to still be firm, a factor that has underpinned economic growth.

The Singapore dollar rose about 0.1 per cent.

The Chinese yuan also rose to the dollar, albeit marginally. Fears of a trade war with the US have pressured the yuan of late, particularly after President Trump flagged heavy tariffs on the import of electronics from China.

Parliament elevated a key confidante of President Xi Jinping to one of the top positions in government yesterday as Beijing cracks down on riskier financing and a debt build-up that may pose systemic risks to the world's second-largest economy.

Some traders believe China's central bank may follow a Fed benchmark rate move with a modest increase in money market rates after the country's top leaders signalled in parliament that they will keep risk prevention at the top of their agenda this year.

Indian rupee

The Indian rupee bucked the regional trend, easing about 0.1 per cent to the US dollar. The rupee has been one of the worst performers in Asia this year due largely to concerns about the country's swelling current account deficit.

“India needs capital inflows to fund its current account deficit which has more-than-doubled to 1.9 per cent of GDP in April-December,” DBS said in a note.

India's October-December current account deficit widened sharply from a year earlier, driven by higher imports, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed last week.

“India’s financing requirements will keep the rupee vulnerable to rising US rates this year, especially if they weigh on global equities. Our view remains for the rupee to depreciate towards 67 this year,” DBS added. — Reuters