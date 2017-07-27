Most Asean stocks rise in line with global peers after Fed meet

DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 1.1 per cent to a 17-and-a-half year high in the Singapore Stock Exchange. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, July 27 — Most South-east Asian stock markets rose in line with global peers today, as risk appetite returned with the likelihood that a dovish Federal Reserve would leave US rates low for longer than some had expected.

The central bank maintained its benchmark lending rate and said it was on track to continue the slow path of monetary tightening that has lifted rates by a percentage point since 2015. The Fed also signalled it could begin to cut its massive bond portfolio in the coming months.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.9 per cent to its highest since December 2007.

The Fed "insinuated that US growth may not be as strong as previously expected, which may prompt some fund flow back to emerging market equities," Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities said in a note.

Philippine shares led South-east Asian markets higher, rising as much as 0.8 per cent to their highest in one year.

SM Investments Corp rose as much as 1.9 per cent to a two-week high, while property developer Ayala Land climbed 1.5 percent to an all-time high, heading for its sixth straight session of gains.

"The rally in the market today is primarily because of anticipation of favourable second-quarter earnings which kicks off next week", said Lexter Azurin, a senior analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities.

Singapore shares inched 0.4 per cent higher, extending gains into a third session, with financials leading on the back of strong quarterly earnings.

DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 1.1 per cent to a 17-and-a-half year high, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp climbed 1.8 per cent to a record high after reporting a 22 per cent rise in quarterly net profit after tax.

Malaysian shares rose as much as 0.3 per cent to a four-week high, and were headed for a fifth straight session of gains.

Indonesian shares edged up 0.3 per cent, led by gains in financial and telecom stocks.

The Jakarta Composite Index has experienced US$1.6 billion (RM6.85 billion) in outflows in the last 30 days, and having some of that returning should be positive in the very near-term, the note from Trimegah said.

Thai and Vietnam shares were largely flat. — Reuters