More mature trees to boost FGV’s profitability from 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — More mature trees coming on board will boost Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd’s (FGV) profitability and bottom line from 2017 onwards, Group President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Zakaria Arshad said.

“The worst is definitely behind us. We will be announcing the fourth quarter results on Feb 22 and god willing it will be better,” he told reporters after a dinner organised by FGV in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration here, tonight.

Zakaria remained tight-lipped on the data but was confident in saying that the results were definitely positive.

Besides improving crude palm oil prices, he said FGV’s replanting efforts had started bearing fruits.

FGV has been replanting an average of 16,000 hectares (ha), out of which 70,000ha are expected to come into maturity this year. This will increase the yield by 500,000 tonnes of fresh fruit bunches, bringing the total yield to 4.6 million tonnes.

FGV has also managed to reduce management costs and this has also been positive to the Group’s profitability. — Bernama