MoneyGram opens office in Brussels

Saturday January 13, 2018
07:40 AM GMT+8

A MoneyGram kiosk is seen in New York January 3, 2018. ― Reuters picA MoneyGram kiosk is seen in New York January 3, 2018. ― Reuters picBRUSSELS, Jan 13 ― The US money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc confirmed yesterday that it had opened an office in Brussels and National Bank of Belgium had granted it licence as a payment provider.

The uncertainty regarding Britain's decision to leave the European Union led MoneyGram, whose European headquarters is in London, to look at different options to ensure its business was not disrupted, MoneyGram said.

MoneyGram also said it would remain registered with UK's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, and continue operations in Britain.

The Telegraph reported on Thursday that MoneyGram was moving its European headquarters out of London to Brussels. ― Reuters

