Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Money market to remain stable next week

Saturday May 6, 2017
11:43 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Baahubali 2’ takes box-office by stormThe Edit: ‘Baahubali 2’ takes box-office by storm

Near impossible, says defender Dier of Tottenham’s title chancesNear impossible, says defender Dier of Tottenham’s title chances

Here’s why this cetacean ecologist wants us to care about our environmentHere’s why this cetacean ecologist wants us to care about our environment

Fake news stoke Caracas crisis in absence of credible sourcesFake news stoke Caracas crisis in absence of credible sources

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Bank Negara is set to conduct daily tenders to reduce excess liquidity from the financial market.— Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBank Negara is set to conduct daily tenders to reduce excess liquidity from the financial market.— Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Short-term interbank rates are expected to remain steady next week with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) continuing to intervene to stabilise the local money market.

The central bank is set to conduct daily tenders to reduce excess liquidity from the financial market.

For the week just-ended, BNM intervened on a daily basis to absorb excess funds by conducting conventional, Qard, repo and range maturity auction tenders.

Yesterday, the central bank’ action helped to reduce the market’s total liquidity surplus to RM32.28 billion in the conventional system and RM7.61 billion in Islamic funds.

The overnight Islamic reference rate stood at 2.96 per cent and the one-week, two  and three-week rates stood at 3.02 per cent, 3.06 per cent and 3.11 per cent respectively.

The benchmark three-month interbank rate was unchanged at 3.43 per cent. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline