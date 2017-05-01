Last updated Monday, May 01, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Mnuchin sees US growth reaching 3pc in time, tax cuts to help

Monday May 1, 2017
11:33 PM GMT+8

Mnuchin said the tax cuts can be paid for by 'plenty of other ways'. — Reuters pic
BEVERLY HILLS, May 1 ― US Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin said today that it could take up to two years to have economic growth reach three percent and that tax cuts and regulatory relief will help get there.

“There are very attractive opportunities,” Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference, speaking less than one week after the Trump administration unveiled plans for aggressive tax cuts.

He said the tax cuts can be paid for by “plenty of other ways”. Mnuchin also said he has had weekly meetings with congressional leaders and said “we’d like to see bipartisan support” for tax cuts. ― Reuters

