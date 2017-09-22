Mnuchin says firms must choose between business with US or N. Korea

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York August 15, 2017.— Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 22 — US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said yesterday that firms around the world must now choose between doing business with the United States or North Korea, under broad new sanctions authorised by the United States.

"Foreign financial institutions are now on notice that going forward they can choose to do business with the United States or with North Korea, but not both," Mnuchin said, after President Donald Trump allowed for possible sanctions against almost any business trading with North Korea.

While the United States has previously placed sanctions on non-Korean firms for ties to the country's weapons programmes, the new authority means firms across the construction, energy, financial services, fishing, information technology, manufacturing, medical, mining, textiles, or transportation sectors could be targeted.

Mnuchin said that no specific firms have yet been targeted but that an assessment would be made on a "rolling basis."

Days after threatening to "totally destroy North Korea" in his first address to the General Assembly, Trump signed an executive order targeting foreign companies doing business with the country, ratcheting up pressure on Pyongyang.

Washington and its allies hope the tough economic sanctions will sway Pyongyang to come to the table and negotiate an end to its nuclear and missile programmes. — AFP