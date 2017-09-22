Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Mnuchin says firms must choose between business with US or N. Korea

Friday September 22, 2017
10:22 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Kardashians will be executed!’ — armed woman targets sistersThe Edit: ‘Kardashians will be executed!’ — armed woman targets sisters

The Edit: Fendi finds happy place in the sunThe Edit: Fendi finds happy place in the sun

The Edit: Zappa to tour… as hologramThe Edit: Zappa to tour… as hologram

The Edit: ‘Metal Gear’ lives on in ‘Left Alive’The Edit: ‘Metal Gear’ lives on in ‘Left Alive’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York August 15, 2017.— Reuters picTreasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York August 15, 2017.— Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 22 — US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said yesterday that firms around the world must now choose between doing business with the United States or North Korea, under broad new sanctions authorised by the United States.

"Foreign financial institutions are now on notice that going forward they can choose to do business with the United States or with North Korea, but not both," Mnuchin said, after President Donald Trump allowed for possible sanctions against almost any business trading with North Korea.

While the United States has previously placed sanctions on non-Korean firms for ties to the country's weapons programmes, the new authority means firms across the construction, energy, financial services, fishing, information technology, manufacturing, medical, mining, textiles, or transportation sectors could be targeted.

Mnuchin said that no specific firms have yet been targeted but that an assessment would be made on a "rolling basis."

Days after threatening to "totally destroy North Korea" in his first address to the General Assembly, Trump signed an executive order targeting foreign companies doing business with the country, ratcheting up pressure on Pyongyang.

Washington and its allies hope the tough economic sanctions will sway Pyongyang to come to the table and negotiate an end to its nuclear and missile programmes. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline