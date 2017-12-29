MMC receives notices of assessment from IRB

MMC Corporation logoKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — MMC Corp Bhd has received Notices of Assessment from the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRB) pursuant to a tax audit for the years of assessment 2011 to 2013 for additional income tax and penalties in the sum of RM45.91 million.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, MMC said, it received the notices on Dec 27, 2017.

“According to the notices, the additional income tax was imposed, as IRB has taken the view that interest expenses relating to certain investments by MMC do not qualify for tax deduction under section 33 of the Income Tax Act, 1967,” it said.

MMC said upon consulting with its Tax Counsel, it was of the view that there were reasonable grounds to challenge the Notices of Assessment and intended to file Notices of Appeal to the Special Commissioners of Income Tax and to take all steps necessary.

Nevertheless, it said, the group would be making full payment of the additional income tax on a without prejudice basis to the IRB.

It added the additional income tax was not expected to have any material impact on the net assets or gearing of the MMC Group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2017. — Bernama