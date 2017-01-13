MMC Corp to acquire 70pc stake in KMB Seaport for RM21m

MMC Corporation logoKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — MMC Corp Bhd has signed a conditional share sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Seaport Management Services Sdn Bhd to acquire a 70 per cent share in KMB Seaport Sdn Bhd for RM21 million.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, MMC said, it proposed to acquire 7,000 shares and 4.99 million irredeemable convertible cumulative preference shares subjected to terms and conditions of the SPA.

It said the purchase consideration was on a willing buyer-willing seller basis after taking into consideration KMB Seaport’s valuation.

“The proposed acquisition is also in line with MMC’s board initiative to make further strategic investments in its core business and to strengthen the financial position of MMC and its subsidiaries.

“The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of the group and it is to be completed in the first half of 2017,” MMC said. — Bernama