Mitsubishi UFJ Trust to sue Toshiba over 2015 accounting scandal

Monday January 30, 2017
10:10 AM GMT+8

A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen on a printed circuit board in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo July 31, 2012. — Reuters picA logo of Toshiba Corp is seen on a printed circuit board in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo July 31, 2012. — Reuters picTOKYO, Jan 30 — Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for one billion yen (RM38.7 million) in damages after its share price tanked due to a US$1.3 billion (RM5.75 billion) accounting scandal two years ago.

The trust bank is seeking compensation on behalf of its client pension funds, a spokesman said on Monday.

The development is an extra headache for the conglomerate which has plunged into crisis again.

It said on Friday it will sell a minority stake in its memory chip business as it urgently seeks funds to offset an imminent multi-billion dollar writedown, adding that its overseas nuclear division — the cause of its woes — was now under review.

The laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate said in October last year that it had been sued by 15 groups and individuals since it first admitted to reporting inflated profits going back to 2008. — Reuters

