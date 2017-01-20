Ministry provides RM300,000 boost for cooperatives venturing into retail sector

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry will provide an allocation of RM300,000 to eligible cooperatives to venture into the retail sector. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry will provide an allocation of RM300,000 to eligible cooperatives to venture into the retail sector under the Retail Cooperatives and Wholesale Programme that was launched today.

Its minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the initiative was to further empower the consumerism sector in the country apart from making available daily necessities at reasonable prices.

He said cooperatives wanting to open retail outlets must have a minimum capital of RM30,000 in order to be eligible for funding.

“Funding is not a given, they have to make a pitch first to justify why they should receive funding. So far we have identified 30 cooperatives that qualify.

“Once we find that they are truly eligible, we will provide RM150,000 to defray cost of purchasing needed equipmnent and business operating system while the balance of RM150,000 will in the form of a loan for stocking goods,” he told reporters after launching the programme here today.

Under the programme, the role of cooperatives will be expanded to encompass production and distribution to assist the government to control price hikes of goods and services.

Hamzah said besides the financial incentives, the Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia was also willing to assist these cooperatives in terms of operation, technical support and training so that they get “hands on” experience in managing the outlets.

“We hope cooperatives will take advantage of this initiative to uplift the welfare of members as well as the people,” he said. — Bernama