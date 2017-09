Minister: Russia’s oil supplies to North Korea are negligible

XIAMEN, Sept 5 — Russian oil supplies to North Korea are close to zero and Moscow has not discussed the possibility of curbs on energy supplies to Pyongyang with its international partners, Russian energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters today.

“We only supply oil products there, while the volumes are negligible, close to zero,” Novak said. — Reuters