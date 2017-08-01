Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Minister: Malaysia open to free trade agreements with Latin American nations

Tuesday August 1, 2017
03:58 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon rock out to Google Translate songsThe Edit: Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon rock out to Google Translate songs

The Edit: Why other planets may never be as hospitable as EarthThe Edit: Why other planets may never be as hospitable as Earth

The Edit: John Cena to star in ‘Transformers’ spinoff ‘Bumblebee’The Edit: John Cena to star in ‘Transformers’ spinoff ‘Bumblebee’

Survey: PAS least relatable party among young votersSurvey: PAS least relatable party among young voters

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said many Malaysian companies were already operating in Latin America. — Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said many Malaysian companies were already operating in Latin America. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Malaysian is open to have free trade agreements (FTAs) with Latin American countries such as Mexico and Peru following positive export growth to both nations, said Minister of International Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said many Malaysian companies were already operating there.

“That is certainly an option that we are looking at as we are pro-FTAs and we have one with Chile which is doing well.

“We are open to having bilateral pacts with those countries which we do not have FTAs yet,” he told reporters after officiating Latin America Business Day 2017 here today. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline