Minister: Malaysia open to free trade agreements with Latin American nations

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said many Malaysian companies were already operating in Latin America. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Malaysian is open to have free trade agreements (FTAs) with Latin American countries such as Mexico and Peru following positive export growth to both nations, said Minister of International Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said many Malaysian companies were already operating there.

“That is certainly an option that we are looking at as we are pro-FTAs and we have one with Chile which is doing well.

“We are open to having bilateral pacts with those countries which we do not have FTAs yet,” he told reporters after officiating Latin America Business Day 2017 here today. — Bernama