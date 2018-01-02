Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

MIDF: RM10b in Malaysian equity snapped up by foreigners last year

Tuesday January 2, 2018
02:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Dakota Johnson faces danger in new ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ clipThe Edit: Dakota Johnson faces danger in new ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ clip

Design flaws leave Arsenal, Chelsea with uncertain futuresDesign flaws leave Arsenal, Chelsea with uncertain futures

The Edit: Here’s a list of movies you might want to check out this monthThe Edit: Here’s a list of movies you might want to check out this month

PLUS Malaysia says spent RM1b on highway maintenance in 2016PLUS Malaysia says spent RM1b on highway maintenance in 2016

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The US$2.36 billion inflow was also the highest among the four South-east Asian markets that MIDF Research tracked. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriThe US$2.36 billion inflow was also the highest among the four South-east Asian markets that MIDF Research tracked. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Foreign funds and buyers acquired US$2.36 billion (RM10.33 billion) of Malaysian equity last year, according to MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd Research.

The US$2.36 billion inflow was also the highest among the four South-east Asian markets that MIDF Research tracked.

“This was the first annual net inflow recorded since the election year of 2013 and the biggest since 2012 which experienced an inflow of US$4.75 billion net,” it said in a report.

The foreign buying peaked on March 17, during which they acquired RM816.1 million worth of local shares.

Foreign investment also returned strongly in December when an expected US tax overhaul did not materialise.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline