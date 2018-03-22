Mida: RM1.8b worth of investments in O&G in the pipeline

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) has RM1.8 billion worth of investments in oil and gas (O&G) related projects in the pipeline for the first three months of 2018, said Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Azman Mahmud.

This, he said, shows Malaysia continued to be a strategic location for the O&G industry players.

“The development of the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC) will attract future investments in the industry, particularly to meet demand for inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as plant turnover services for a large number of plants, machinery and equipment within it,” he said in a statement.

He said last year, the agency had approved another project for the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC), a highly integrated refining and petrochemical complex, that is set to highlight Malaysia’s status as a global leader in the petrochemical products industry.

It is part of the 22,000-acre PIPC with current approved investments of US$27.2 billion (US$1=RM3.91). Once completed, the PIC will provide 4,000 job opportunities for the country.

He said Mida continued to work with stakeholders to develop the infrastructure and support facilities in the O&G services sector.

This includes the Tok Bali Supply Base that is expected to complement other supply bases in the country and offer a cost advantage for exploration activities in the East Coast offshore.

“Notwithstanding these developments, the O&G industry faces challenges such as the fluctuating market conditions and changing consumption patterns.

“Collaboration and regular engagement between the operators, services provider and relevant government stakeholders are important to address these challenges. The government is also encouraging local industry players to invest more in technology and innovation to bolster competitiveness and sustainability to reduce operating costs, improve efficiency and increase performance.

“This includes remote monitoring, centralisation of certain job functions, and predictive analytics for their operation,’ Azman said.

Meanwhile, the agency is currently engaged in the OTC Asia 2018, underway at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The event is part of Mida’s promotional efforts towards providing first-hand information and insights into Malaysia’s plans to be the Asia Pacific hub for the O&G industry.

The conference has drawn more than 3,000 O&G businesses comprising oil and services and manufacturing companies, that support the needs of the O&G value chain, both domestically and regionally.

Among the global players participating are TechnipFMC, Aker Solutions, Halliburton, Cameron International and Schlumberger. — Bernama