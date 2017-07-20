MDEC introduces Malaysia’s fourth digital hub

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has announced WORQ, a productive co-working community space as the new Malaysia Digital Hub, to support and offer opportunities for technology and digital co-working spaces, their startups and communities.

The initiative would help the companies to connect to Asean and the global digital ecosystem, said MDEC in a statement today.

WORQ Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Stephanie Ping said the hub encouraged the participation from all technology startups, as it focused on four categories — growing startups, global technology companies, accelerators and talent builders, and investors.

WORQ is among four Digital Hubs in Malaysia besides APW, The Co. and Common Ground.

“By providing them a vibrant and welcoming community, they can interact and thrive and their work can grow amidst a robust and supportive ecosystem,” said Ping.

Meanwhile, 15 technology entrepreneurs from Asia presented their ideas at the WORQ session today.

CXS Analytics from Malaysia and Oceo Water from Singapore were announced winners of the Asean Division of the Create@Alibaba Cloud Startup Contest and were awarded US$50,000 (RM214,000) and US$10,000 (RM43,000) for first and second places, respectively.

“They will be competing in the World Championship in Shanghai, China, together with 12 champions from around the globe in October this year,” added MDEC. — Bernama