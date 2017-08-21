MBSB’s second quarter pre-tax profit soars to RM115.63m

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Malaysia Building Society Bhd’s (MBSB) pre-tax profit soared to RM115.63 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, more than doubling the RM74.72 million recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue improved to RM813.42 million from RM812.52 million.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, the non-bank lender said the better performance was mainly due to a higher net operating income and lower allowances for impairment losses on loans, advances and financing recorded during the period under review.

In a separate statement, President/Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman said the results showed an improvement from last year’s performance and also indicated the company’s continued ability to sustain revenue growth.

“It shows that business strategies are in line with our efforts to expand the corporate segment.

“We shall develop special programmes for equipment financing, seek more effective approaches to increase the generation of fee income via wealth management, as well as corporate advisory services,” he added.

Recently, MBSB received Bank Negara Malaysia’s approval for the merger with Asian Finance Bank.

Commenting on this, Ahmad Zaini said the positive news was much welcomed by all stakeholders, especially the shareholders and workforce at MBSB.

“Prior to this, we had established key plans and activities to ensure a smooth integration process. So, now, it’s the time to get the ball rolling,” he said. — Bernama