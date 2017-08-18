MB says Johor eyes economic diversification, maintain manufacturing lead

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Johor was looking at several projects in new areas, including robotic and biotechnology. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Johor, which is looking to diversify its economy, aims to maintain manufacturing as the biggest contributor to the state’s economy, Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the state was looking at several projects in new areas, including robotic and biotechnology.

“We have a memorandum of understanding for robotic industry to explore and turn Johor into a regional hub. If it is successful, it will involve an investment of RM15 billion.

“We are also looking to turn Johor into a health hub and eyeing some other investments in tourism. There is a lot in the pipeline but it is not the right time yet to announce as the investments are still in planning stage,” he said.

He said Johor was the largest recipient of investments in the manufacturing sector at RM27 billion in 2016.

Mohamed Khaled said this to reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of agreement between Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd and Izin Budi Sdn Bhd here today.

Serba Dinamik and Izin Budi will jointly develop an integrated industrial and commercial project in Pengerang, Johor, with first phase expected to start beginning January 2018.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Dr Ir Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah, said the whole project, with a gross development value of RM1.4 billion, would take five years.

The development would consist of the country’s first oil and gas maintenance, repair and overhaul as well as inspection, repair and maintenance, Global Centre of Excellence, Pengerang Eco-Industrial Park, Pengerang International Commercial Centre and Pengerang Northshore Residence.

“We will have a joint committee with Izin Budi to hold further discussions with local authorities in Johor. From there, we will able to announce a precise execution plan.

“The priority is what is needed in the first phase to support the development of Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development project and followed by the rest of the components,” he said.

Serba Dinamik closed five sen higher to RM2.16 with 9.79 million units on Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama