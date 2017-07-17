Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Mazda recalls another 19,000 vehicles in South Africa over airbag scare

Monday July 17, 2017
04:20 PM GMT+8

Tools

The logo of Mazda is pictured at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand March 28, 2017. — Reuters picThe logo of Mazda is pictured at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand March 28, 2017. — Reuters picCAPE TOWN, July 17 — Mazda Motor Corp is recalling 19,000 cars in South Africa due to airbag safety concerns as the Japanese carmaker extends a global recall to cover a wider manufacturing period, its local unit said today.

The recall was prompted by investigations in Japan and North America for three different types of Takata Corp manufactured airbags over safety concerns that inflators were defective.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in July that new testing was prompting Takata Corp to declare 2.7 million air bag inflators defective in Ford Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and Mazda vehicles.

Takata air bag inflators have been linked to 17 deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide, and the recalls will eventually cover about 125 million inflators. — Reuters

