Maybank Islamic CEO Mohamed Rafique appointed IBFIM chairman

Datuk Mohamed Rafique Merican, has been appointed Chairman of the Islamic Banking and Finance Institute of Malaysia’s (IBFIM) board of directors. — Bernama file picKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Maybank Islamic Bhd Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Datuk Mohamed Rafique Merican, has been appointed Chairman of the Islamic Banking and Finance Institute of Malaysia’s (IBFIM) board of directors effective yesterday.

In a statement today, the bank said Mohamed Rafique took over the post from BIMB Holdings Bhd’s former CEO Datuk Seri Zukri Samat.

“As Malaysia aspires to become an international Shariah-compliant financial hub, no doubt the industry needs to continue producing industry-ready professionals, and IBFIM will continue to raise the skills and knowledge of the human capital in the Islamic banking industry,” said Mohamed Rafique.

IBFIM is a lifelong learning institution which specialises in industry technical certifications and devoted to supply a pool of Islamic finance professionals. — Bernama