Maybank expects 35pc growth in retail SME financing this year

Customers leave a branch of Maybank in Putrajaya August 27, 2016. Maybank expects its RSME segment to grow by 35 per cent this year. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) expects its financing to the Retail Small and Medium Enterprise (RSME) segment to grow by 35 per cent this year, higher than the 27 per cent recorded last year, bringing its total RSME loan portfolio to RM16.8 billion by year-end.

In a statement today, Maybank Head of Community Financial Services, Datuk Hamirullah Boorhan, said the growth would likely come from business property-based loans, portfolio guarantee, trade finance, commercial cards, microcredit and SME deposits through the Maybank SME First Account and payroll accounts.

“We recognise that this segment plays a vital role in the country’s economy, constituting some 97 per cent of the overall SME segment, and we are committed to ensuring that they are given the opportunity to expand their businesses.

“To support this segment, Maybank will increase the number of seminars this year, under our ‘Building Capacity and Capability’ programme (BCC), to 15 seminars from eight last year,” he said.

Hamirullah said the BCC programme would cover 15 suburban locations nationwide over the next six months and reach out to more than 1,200 entrepreneurs.

He said the bank wanted to ensure that local SMEs were sufficiently equipped with knowledge and resources to benefit from the expected boost in e-commerce growth in Malaysia, and in this regard, it had invited local market expert, AladdinStreet.com, to share on the impact of e-commerce and globalisation. — Bernama