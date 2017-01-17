Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 10:22 pm GMT+8

May says wants to avoid Brexit ‘cliff edge’ for business

Tuesday January 17, 2017
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May answers questions after delivering a speech on leaving the European Union at Lancaster House in London January 17, 2017. — Reuters picBritain’s Prime Minister Theresa May answers questions after delivering a speech on leaving the European Union at Lancaster House in London January 17, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 17 — Prime Minister Theresa May said today she wanted to avoid a “disruptive cliff edge” for businesses when Britain leaves the European Union and she backed a phasing-in of changes in immigration, customs and regulation in areas such as financial services.

“It is in no one’s interests for there to be a cliff edge for business or a threat to stability as we change our existing relationship to a new partnership with the EU,” May said in speech.

“By this I do not mean that we will seek some form of unlimited transitional status in which we find ourselves stuck forever in some kind of permanent political purgatory,” she said.

She wanted to have struck a new deal with the EU by the end of a two-year period for negotiations to leave the bloc.

“From that point onwards, we believe that a phased process of implementation, in which both Britain and the EU institutions and member states prepare for the new arrangements that will exist between us, will be in our mutual self interest,” she added. — Reuters

