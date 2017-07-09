May says several G20 members want ambitious trade deals with UK

British Prime Minister Theresa May at the beginning of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. — Reuters picHAMBURG, July 8 — Leaders from several members of the Group of 20 economic powers expressed a “strong desire” to forge “ambitious new bilateral trading relationships” with Britain after it leaves the European Union, British Prime Minister Theresa May said today.

Speaking at the end of a G20 summit in Hamburg, May said: “Some of the countries I’ve been talking to here have shown great interest in working with us on trade arrangements in the future — the United States, Japan, China, India.”

Turning to the Paris accord aimed at combating climate change, she added: “Like other world leaders here, I am dismayed at the U.S. decision to pull out of the Paris agreement and I’ve urged President Trump to rejoin the Paris agreement.” — Reuters