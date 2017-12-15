Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

May hails ‘important step’ after EU leaders unlock Brexit talks

Friday December 15, 2017
10:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Atletico boss Simeone says won’t stand in Griezmann’s wayAtletico boss Simeone says won’t stand in Griezmann’s way

The Edit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19The Edit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19

The Edit: Eminem finds political voice with new albumThe Edit: Eminem finds political voice with new album

The Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming videoThe Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming video

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arriving to attend the European Union summit in Brussels December 14, 2017. — Reuters picFile picture shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arriving to attend the European Union summit in Brussels December 14, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 15 — British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed a decision by EU leaders in Brussels today to open crucial talks on a post-Brexit relationship with Britain and thanked the European Commission and EU presidents.

“Today is an important step on the road to delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit and forging our deep and special future partnership,” May said on Twitter, thanking European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU President Donald Tusk.

In an interview on British television she later added: “The UK and the EU have shown what can be achieved by commitment and perseverance on both sides.

“I am pleased that it has been agreed that we should make rapid progress on an implementation period, which will give certainty to businesses and individuals.

“There is still more to do but we are well on the road to delivering a Brexit that will make Britain strong, prosperous and secure,” she said.

Talks on Britain’s future relationship with the EU would be starting “straight away”, she said.

EU leaders in Brussels agreed to open the next phase of negotiations but said talks on future trade ties would not start until March. Negotiations on a post-Brexit transition period will begin in January. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline