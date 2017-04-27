Maxis posts higher profit in Q1

Customers at the Maxis counter in KLCC, Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2016. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Despite a price-focused competition, Maxis Bhd reported a stable financial performance for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2017 with a normalised profit after tax of RM510 million, up 5.4 per cent from RM484 million in the same period a year ago.

This was on the back of stable service revenue of RM2.129 billion against RM2.122 billion in Q1 2016, supported by strong average revenue per user (ARPU), it said in a statement released here today,

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at RM1.118 billion as compared to RM1.156 billion last year, impacted by investments for future efficiencies and one-time adjustments.

Maxis declared a first interim dividend of five sen per share.

Chief Executive Officer Morten Lundal said it was a good and steady quarter for Maxis with positive underlying momentum.

“Data volume keeps growing and we are matching the demand with a high performing network experience. This is a very important year for us, where we will be going all out digital to create unmatched customer experiences,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company recorded a postpaid revenue of RM989 million against RM997 million a year ago, from a solid base of nearly 1.8 million MaxisONE customers with high monthly ARPU of RM121.

It had also added 826,000 new MaxisONE subscriptions during the quarter.

Prepaid revenue was at RM1.005 billion against RM1.008 billion in Q1 last year with continued good traction on mobile Internet ARPU.

For the quarter, Maxis had invested RM162 million as part of the total RM1.2 billion investment expected for 2017.

Maxis said it had intensified efforts in satisfying customers need with a solid momentum in 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) adoption across its customer base, having 5.2 million LTE devices from 3.2 million a year ago

The average 4G LTE usage is now at 6.5GB per month, significantly higher than the average of 2.6GB per month a year ago, and Maxis continued to lead in delivering the best network with 88 per cent population coverage.

Maxis is the nation’s fastest wireless broadband provider based on the latest Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) wireless and wired broadband Quality of Service assessment results for 2016. — Bernama