Mauritius expects 5pc jump in tourism revenue in 2017

Tourism is a valuable source of foreign exchange for Maldives. — Picture courtesy of Konstik/Istock.comPORT LOUIS, Aug 24 — Mauritian tourism revenue is expected to rise 5.2 per cent this year as the number of visitors increases, the statistics office said today.

Tourism earnings for 2017 are expected to reach 58.8 billion rupees (RM670 billion) instead of 58 billion rupees forecast earlier, compared with 55.9 billion rupees last year.

Tourism is a valuable source of foreign exchange for the island nation, known for its luxury spas and Indian Ocean beaches.

Mauritius attracted 625,859 tourists in the first half of this year, up 6.7 per cent from a year earlier. In the same period, tourism revenue jumped 7.8 per cent to 29.31 billion rupees. — Reuters