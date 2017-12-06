Marketing an innovation

The launch of an innovative products usually causes two things — excitement and anxiety. Naturally, any business entity would feel excited to launch something that they believe in however the element of uncertainty is usually not lost from their senses.

This brings up the age-old question: What is the best way to market something that is new to the consumers? To find out the answer, we need to put on our strategic hat first.

Developing a marketing strategy is vital for any business. Without one, your business won’t be able to reach the ideal customers for its goods or services. The focus of your strategy should be to communicate the benefits of your products and services and how they can meet your customers’ needs. This can then help you develop a long-term and profitable relationship with them.

You will also need to create a flexible strategy that can respond to changes in customer perceptions and demand. It may also help you identify whole new markets that you can successfully target.

Strategise first

First, start with the benefit of innovation. Innovation works in business only when it creates a benefit. That benefit could be a cost savings or efficiency that benefits the producer or distributor, or a cost savings or anything else that benefits the customer so your first step is to understand and demonstrate the benefit of your product/service.

Some people talk of it as a pain point and in this context, the innovation has to solve some problems. Who has the problem it solves? How many people or organizations have it? How much is it worth to them?

Second, after you demonstrate the benefit (or the pain point), then you can start counting the target market that results: As above, how many target customers, why and how do they benefit, where are they, etc. Your existing and potential customers fall into particular groups or segments, characterised by their “needs.”

Identifying these groups and their needs through market research and market reports, and then addressing those needs more successfully than your competitors, should be one of the key elements of your marketing strategy.

The third step is to figure out what message to send them and how to send it. That is about target marketing, segmentation, etc. You should aim to sell to the market segments that will be most profitable for your business. It is important that your product offering meets the needs of your chosen target market.

You should create a marketing strategy that makes the most of your strengths and matches them to the needs of the customers you want to target. For example, if a particular group of customers is looking for quality first and foremost, then any marketing activity aimed at them should draw attention to the high quality of your products or service.

The fourth step is the estimate of how many of those target market points will adapt this technology and how fast. Put it into numbers. Make your estimate based on adaptation, quantify it into units and prices, and you have solved the problem.

It may sound pretty easy to do but it is not that simple. However, it is a well-known path, the same one followed by many businesses that have introduced innovative products.

Promotion

Once you have created your marketing strategy, you must then decide which marketing activity or activities will ensure your target market know about the products or services you offer, and why they meet their needs.

There are many ways to achieve this — such as various forms of advertising, exhibitions, public relations, digital marketing and an effective “point of sale” strategy. Try to limit your activities to those methods you think will work best with your target market, to avoid spreading your budget too thinly.

Monitoring and evaluating how effective your strategy has been is a key element, yet often overlooked. This control element not only helps you see how your strategy is performing in practice, it can also help inform your future marketing strategy.

A simple approach is to ask each new customer how they heard about your business. Deeper analysis can come from questionnaires, focus groups and examining customers’ online behaviour.

Map your plan

Once you have decided on your marketing strategy, draw up a marketing plan that sets out how you intend to execute that strategy and evaluate its success. The plan should be constantly reviewed and, if necessary, updated so you can respond quickly to changes in customer needs and attitudes in your industry and in the broader economic climate.

If you want to take it a step further, you can prepare guidelines of different marketing activities for different potential scenarios which you can implement immediately when a specific opportunity arises.

At the end of the day, marketing for an innovative product is not much different than what you would with any other type of product. You just have to work a little bit more to plant the need for it into the heart of your consumers or dazzle them with something that they never knew they needed.