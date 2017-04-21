Market in positive territory at mid-morning

The overall market breadth was positive with winners trouncing decliners, while 371 counters were unchanged, 685 untraded and 17 others suspended. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning today boosted by persistent buying in finance stocks and blue-chips, led by Maybank, CIMB and Genting.

At 11.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,749.27, up 7.66 points from yesterday’s close of 1,741.61.

Maybank and CIMB chalked up 13 sen each to RM9.21 and RM5.63 respectively, while ​​​Genting soared 15 sen to RM5.74. Gains in these three stocks boost the composite index by 5.72 points.

The Finance Index surged 140.34 points to 15,917.62.

A dealer said Asian bourses rallied today on positive sentiment brought by the easing geopolitical tension in North Korea, gains in Japanese stocks market, bullish overnight Wall Street, as well as optimism for a US tax overhaul.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.86 per cent to 18,589.81, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng increased 0.33 per cent to 24,135.61 and Singapore’s Straits Times Composite improved 0.41 per cent to 3,150.78.

Back home, the overall market breadth was positive with winners trouncing decliners, while 371 counters were unchanged, 685 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.15 billion shares worth RM649.36 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank was two sen higher at RM19.94, while both Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare gained three sen each to RM7.55 and RM6.05 respectively.

However, Tenaga fell six sen to RM13.74 and Sime Darby eased two sen to RM9.24.

Of the actives, Eversafe perked six sen to 42 sen, Key Alliance inched up half-a-sen to nine sen, but Perwaja Holdings eased three sen to 2.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 55.59 points to 12,453.86, FBM Ace increased 19.35 points to 6,115.19, the FBMT100 Index expanded 53.17 points to 12,088.64, the FBM 70 soared 65.68 points to 14,719.88, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 27.17 points to 12,839.42.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index went up 24.13 points to 8,027.68, but the Industrial Index trimmed 3.44 points to 3,207.98. — Bernama