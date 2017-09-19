Mara to produce global bumiputera entrepreneurs via GTC programme

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) is striving to produce global Bumiputera entrepreneurs with winning products through the Gate To Global (GTG) programme.

Its Chairman, Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin said the programme was aimed at enlightening Bumiputera entrepreneurs on product and branding development, global halal market penetration strategy and capital financing facilities.

“Through this endeavour, their products will be upgraded to become global products with a unique touch and competitive for the export market,” he told reporters after officiating the first seminar on the GTG programme, here today.

Awang Adek said the GTG programme, which was developed in collaboration with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, SME Corp and IDEAS Institute, focused on entrepreneurs involved in the food and beverage and fast-moving consumer goods clusters.

He said Bumiputera entrepreneurs had yet to fully explore their market potential due to various factors, including lack of knowledge about global market access and insufficient capital, while their production capacity and product branding did not meet international standards.

“We want these entrepreneurs to capture the huge world’s halal market as only 23 per cent of the market demand is captured so far,” he said.

Through this programme, he said MARA targeted at least 100 new stock-keeping units to be exported by next year.

On another note, Awang Adek said MARA had produced more than one million Bumiputera entrepreneurs, of them, 200,000 had received various business financing facilities to help them grow.

He said nearly 700,000 entreprenuers would be put through their paces through various training programmes, business standard development, technopreneurship, and marketing and branding exercise.

About 500 entrepreneurs attended the GTG inaugural seminar on financing facilities, market opportunities and branding development. — Bernama