Malaysia’s trade to hit RM1.5t in 2017

Thursday September 7, 2017
02:42 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan expected the electrical and electronic sector to remain the major contributor to the increase. — Picture by Siow Feng SawDatuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan expected the electrical and electronic sector to remain the major contributor to the increase. — Picture by Siow Feng SawSHAH ALAM, Sept 7 — International Trade and Industry Second Minister Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan is confident that Malaysia’s trade volume will hit RM1.5 trillion in 2017, surpassing last year’s RM1.48 trillion.

He expected the electrical and electronic (E&E) sector to remain the major contributor to the increase.

“The E&E sector remains vibrant due to the rise of Internet-of-Things (IoTs) and Industry 4.0,” he told a press conference after visiting the Central i-City Shopping Centre here today. — Bernama

