Malaysia’s palm oil stocks down 7.5pc in January to 1.54m tonnes

Palm oil stocks in Malaysia shrink 7.5 per cent last month compared to December 2017. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Malaysia's total palm oil stocks in January 2017 slipped 7.55 per cent to 1.54 million tonnes against 1.67 million tonnes in December last year.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said crude palm oil (CPO) stocks fell by 10.63 per cent to 783,844 tonnes in January from 877,082 in the previous month.

It said stocks of processed palm oil also reduced by 4.13 per cent to 756,988 tonnes in January against 788,741 tonnes in December last year.

On production, it said, January CPO output declined to 1.28 million tonnes from 1.47 million tonnes in December.

Palm kernel output slipped to 310,224 tonnes in January compared with 346,520 tonnes in the previous month

On exports, the board said, the offtake of biodiesel in January surged to 401 tonnes versus 55 tonnes in December while palm oil increased to 1.28 million tonnes compared with 1.27 million tonnes in December.

The MPOB said palm kernel oil export slid to 64,631 tonnes from 78,818 tonnes in December.

Palm kernel cake export eased to 187,017 tonnes in January from 195,855 tonnes in December, while oleochemicals improved to 211,293 tonnes from 223,835 tonnes. — Bernama