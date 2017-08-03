Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Malaysia’s palm oil exports to Europe hit 1.35m tonnes in 5M17

Thursday August 3, 2017
05:21 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Designer Richard Rivalee opens new Nyonya eatery in PenangThe Edit: Designer Richard Rivalee opens new Nyonya eatery in Penang

The Edit: How one brave spider crossed the seas to colonise a new continentThe Edit: How one brave spider crossed the seas to colonise a new continent

The Edit: Halle Berry plays ‘Box of Lies’ with Jimmy FallonThe Edit: Halle Berry plays ‘Box of Lies’ with Jimmy Fallon

The Edit: Groove with the stars on ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’!The Edit: Groove with the stars on ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’!

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A truck carrying oil palm fruits passes through Felda Sahabat plantation in Lahad Datu in Sabah February 20, 2013. — Reuters picA truck carrying oil palm fruits passes through Felda Sahabat plantation in Lahad Datu in Sabah February 20, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Malaysia exported 1.35 million tonnes of palm oil and palm-based products worth RM4.81 billion to Europe in the first five months of this year (5M17), the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Datu Nasrun Datu Mansur said the main importers of  the country’s palm oil and palm-based products in Europe were the Netherlands, Italy and Spain, as palm oil was vastly used in the food and non-food industries there.

He said Malaysian palm oil and palm-based products were well received in European countries despite facing the anti-palm oil campaign there.

During the period, he said Malaysia’s exports of palm oil and palm-based products to the US accounted for 0.55 million metric tonnes worth RM2.57 billion.

This represents eight per cent of Malaysia’s total exports of palm oil and palm-based products during the same period, he said in reply to a question from Dr Che Rosli Che Mat (PAS-Hulu Langat).

Last year, Malaysia’s exports of palm oil and palm-based products to Europe amounted to RM10.45 billion, while to the US totalled RM5.25 billion, representing 15.5 per cent and 7.8 per cent of the total exports of the commodities, respectively. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline