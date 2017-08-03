Malaysia’s palm oil exports to Europe hit 1.35m tonnes in 5M17

A truck carrying oil palm fruits passes through Felda Sahabat plantation in Lahad Datu in Sabah February 20, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Malaysia exported 1.35 million tonnes of palm oil and palm-based products worth RM4.81 billion to Europe in the first five months of this year (5M17), the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Datu Nasrun Datu Mansur said the main importers of the country’s palm oil and palm-based products in Europe were the Netherlands, Italy and Spain, as palm oil was vastly used in the food and non-food industries there.

He said Malaysian palm oil and palm-based products were well received in European countries despite facing the anti-palm oil campaign there.

During the period, he said Malaysia’s exports of palm oil and palm-based products to the US accounted for 0.55 million metric tonnes worth RM2.57 billion.

This represents eight per cent of Malaysia’s total exports of palm oil and palm-based products during the same period, he said in reply to a question from Dr Che Rosli Che Mat (PAS-Hulu Langat).

Last year, Malaysia’s exports of palm oil and palm-based products to Europe amounted to RM10.45 billion, while to the US totalled RM5.25 billion, representing 15.5 per cent and 7.8 per cent of the total exports of the commodities, respectively. — Bernama