Malaysia’s overall investment performance drops by 7.4pc last year

From left, Deputy Minister (Industry) Datuk Ahmad Maslan, MIDA chairman Tan Sri Amirsham A. Aziz and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed at the launching of the Malaysia investment performance report 2017, March 6, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysia’s overall investment performance in 2017 moderated by 7.4 per cent, due to lower approved investments recorded in the services sector.

The sector saw a decline of 17.2 per cent at RM121.1 billion in 2017 as compared to RM146.2 billion in the previous year.

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the decline was affected by the real estate subsector which saw a 28.7 per cent drop in value to RM45.7 billion.

“The services sector remained as the largest contributor to the total approved investment contributing 61.4 per cent at RM121 billion in 2017.

“However, the number of projects recorded an increase of 7.7 per cent from 4,392 approved projects in 2016 to 4,731 in 2017,” he said at the presentation on the topic here.

The overall investment performance was however bolstered by the manufacturing and primary sectors, which recorded increases of 8.9 per cent and 51.2 per cent respectively.

Malaysia recorded the approved investments of RM197.1 billion in the manufacturing, services, and primary sectors last year.

The approved investments are from 5,466 projects that will generate an additional 139,520 job opportunities for the country.