Malaysia’s OPR at steady 3pc throughout 2017, research firm predicts

Bank Negara Malaysia is expected to hold the OPR to encourage growth and stability. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — BMI Research forecast today that Malaysia’s central bank will maintain the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) rate at three per cent for the whole year as markets continue remain volatile and uncertainties dog the global economy.

As such, BMI said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will hold the OPR to encourage growth and stability in the financial markets and prevent further capital outflows or inflation rates from going up.

“Rising interest rates in the US will continue to place upside pressure on the ringgit as real interest rate differentials continue to narrow. While hiking rates would stem capital outflows and be positive for the currency, we expect BNM to refrain from doing so lest it derail Malaysia's incipient growth recovery.

“On the other hand, the central bank is unlikely to cut rates to boost growth as that would stoke inflationary pressures as well as hasten the rate of capital outflows,” the London-based firm said in a statement.

While a rate hike would help stem the rate of capital outflows and support the ringgit, BMI also said a move as such could derail effort to recover the country's economy.

“Growth conditions remain challenging despite the economy showing signs of picking up, and we believe that BNM will refrain from hiking rates to support growth amid external uncertainties,” it said.

Despite signs of some recovery, BMI said Malaysia's export outlook remains clouded by uncertainty over the direction of trade policies from US President-elect Donald Trump's policies.

A rate hike, it said, could tighten credit conditions and undermine growth.

BMI pointed that Malaysia's inflation remained steady in December and November, coming in at 1.8 per cent year-on-year, and expects inflation to experience a slight increase in the coming months.

“We therefore maintain our end-2017 inflation forecast at 2.5 per cent, within the central bank's range of 2-3 per cent.

“Given that the central bank has an inflation targeting mandate, the rise in inflation will enable BNM to maintain the OPR at three per cent,” it said.

After having its first monetary policy committee for the year, BNM yesterday announced that the move was taken after considering uncertainty and downside risks in the global growth.

In a statement, it said the country's economy remains on track to expand through private consumption and other ongoing infrastructure development projects coupled with capital spending in the manufacturing and services sectors.