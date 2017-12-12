Malaysia’s Oct factory output up 3.4pc, misses forecast

Factory output was below the 3.8 per cent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll, and down from the 4.7 per cent growth in September. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Malaysia's industrial production in October grew 3.4 per cent from a year earlier, slowing in pace for the second month in a row.

Factory output was below the 3.8 per cent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll, and down from the 4.7 per cent growth in September.

Industrial output reached a two-and-a-half year-high of 6.8 per cent in August.

Manufacturing output grew 4.2 per cent from a year earlier in October, down from 5.7 per cent the previous month, according to data from the Statistics Department.

The electricity generation sector rose 4.6 per cent year-on-year in October, but mining output growth slowed to 0.8 per cent, the data showed.

Malaysia's October exports rose 18.9 per cent from a year earlier, snapping a two-month streak of slowing annual growth on the back of higher demand for manufactured and mining goods. ― Reuters