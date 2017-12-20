Malaysia’s November inflation rate at 3.4pc, meets forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Malaysia’s consumer price index rose 3.4 per cent in November from a year earlier, on higher transport costs, government data showed today.
The annual inflation rate matched the 3.4 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll, and was down from the 3.7 per cent recorded in October.
Inflation in November was driven by a hike in costs for transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages, data from the Statistics Department showed.
Headline inflation reached an eight-year high of 5.1 per cent in March, but has since moderated. Malaysia’s central bank expects 2017 full-year inflation to be at the higher end of its projected range of 3-4 per cent. — Reuters