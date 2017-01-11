Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:21 pm GMT+8

Malaysia’s Nov factory output up 6.2pc y/y, meets forecast

Wednesday January 11, 2017
A worker inspects a container at North Port in Port Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picA worker inspects a container at North Port in Port Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― Malaysia's industrial production in November rose 6.2 per cent from a year earlier, helped by strength in the manufacturing, electricity and mining sectors, government data showed today.

The output gain was in line with the median forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and up from the 4.2 per cent rise in October.

Electricity output recorded the strongest growth among all sectors at 9.7 per cent year-on-year, data from the Statistics Department showed. 

The manufacturing sector also grew a robust 6.5 per cent in November, up from 4.2 per cent the previous month.

Malaysia's November exports had increased sharply by 7.8 per cent from a year earlier, thanks to rising shipments of both manufactured and agricultural goods.

However, a private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed Malaysian factory activity contracting again in December, on lower production due to an unstable economy and declining new work inflows. ― Reuters

