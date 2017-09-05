Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Malaysia’s MSB industry to grow 10pc this year

Tuesday September 5, 2017
11:54 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Why despondency has a brand name for these millennialsThe Edit: Why despondency has a brand name for these millennials

Submarine man to appear in Danish court, could be for murderSubmarine man to appear in Danish court, could be for murder

The Edit: The real reason MJ’s ‘Thriller’ was madeThe Edit: The real reason MJ’s ‘Thriller’ was made

The Edit: Faizal Hussein on Mrs K’s epic fights with Kara HuiThe Edit: Faizal Hussein on Mrs K’s epic fights with Kara Hui

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Malaysia’s Money Services Business (MSB) industry is expected to grow by 10 per cent to RM130.35 billion this year, up from RM118.5 billion in 2016, mainly lifted by growth in the wholesale currency business.

Malaysian Association of Money Services Business (MAMSB) president Ramasamy Veeran said the wholesale currency business is expected to increase by 40 per cent to RM15 billion.

He was speaking at a press conference in conjunction with the Third Money Services Business Asia Pacific Conference 2017 (MAPC 2017) here, today. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline