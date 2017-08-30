Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia’s Maybank Q2 profit up 43pc on lower loan-loss provisions

Wednesday August 30, 2017
01:16 PM GMT+8

A man walks past a Maybank branch at the Dayabumi Complex in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa A man walks past a Maybank branch at the Dayabumi Complex in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Malaysia’s largest bank by assets, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), today reported a 43 per cent rise in net profit for the three months through June, helped by lower loan-loss provisions.

Profit reached RM1.66 billion in the second quarter from RM1.16 billion in the same period a year prior.

The result compared with the RM1.69 billion average of two analyst estimates, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Net interest income rose about 10 per cent to RM3.04 billion.

The bank also said it expects 2017 earnings to be “satisfactory given the ongoing challenging global environment”. — Reuters

