Malaysia’s May factory output up 4.6pc from last year, beats forecast

Malaysia’s May factory output increased 4.6 per cent from a year earlier. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Malaysia's industrial production in May rose 4.6 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed today, faster than the previous month's pace.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast May output growth to remain unchanged at 4.2 per cent for the second month in a row.

The robust factory output was supported by strength in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, according to data from the Statistics Department.

Manufacturing output grew 7.3 per cent from a year earlier, while electricity output rose 2.5 per cent, the data showed.

Mining output, however, declined.

Malaysia's exports surged again in May, rising 32.5 per cent from a year earlier on rising demand from China and strong shipments of manufactured goods. ― Reuters