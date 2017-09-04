Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Malaysia’s manufacturing shows growth after posting declines

Monday September 4, 2017
09:44 AM GMT+8

Workers wrap soap bars at a STS Consumer Product factory in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2016. — Reuters picWorkers wrap soap bars at a STS Consumer Product factory in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2016. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Malaysia’s manufacturing sector returned to growth in August, ranking fifth in the region in Nikkei’s Asean manufacturing purchasing managers (PMI) index.

In Nikkei’s latest manufacturing index released today, Malaysia scored 50.4 in the manufacturing index, which signalled a marginal increase and a “change in direction” for the country.

It however remains behind Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and Philippines.

“Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia returned to growth after showing deteriorations in July,” Nikkei said.

The overall Asean manufacturing economy also returned to growth for August after a “weak start” for the third quarter of the year, it said.

The Asean manufacturing PMI score also came in 50.4, which is an increase from 49.3 recorded in July.

“Although only marginal, the pace of improvement was the quickest for three months,” Nikkei said.

