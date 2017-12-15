Malaysia’s industrial production to grow 5.4pc in 2017, says economist

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Malaysia’s industrial production is on track to grow an impressive 5.4 per cent in 2017 following the 4.2 per cent gain in 2016, supported by the sustained upswing in the global technology cycle, said Moody’s Analytics Economist, Katrina Ell.

In the Moody’s Analytics Asia Pacific Economic Report, she said the country’s industrial production likely enjoyed a mild acceleration in October to 5.3 per cent year-on-year following September's 4.7 per cent gain.

“Manufacturing, particularly tech production, will likely remain the primary growth driver into 2018, although we believe electronics have passed its peak.

“Forward indicators suggest softening in electrical and electronics production heading into 2018 after a strong year in 2017,” she said. ― Bernama