Malaysia’s halal product exports to Japan rises to RM2.66b in 2016

Malaysia’s exports of halal products to Japan rose to RM2.66 billion in 2016. — Reuters file picKUANTAN, Aug 29 — Malaysia’s exports of halal products to Japan rose to RM2.66 billion in 2016 from RM2.20 billion in 2015, Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan said.

He said the export value is expected to grow as both countries are expected to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) soon where Malaysia would be offering its halal expertise ecosystem to Japan.

“The MoC resulted from a bilateral meeting between Malaysia and Japan on Nov 16 last year in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s (Datuk Seri Najib Razak) visit to Japan, where he proposed a halal cooperation between the two countries.

“MITI (the Ministry of Trade and Industry) has finalised the MoC and it is expected to be table to the Cabinet soon.

“The MoC is an initiative to promote cooperation and expertise in halal aspects between both countries, as Japan’s prepares to host the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics,” he told a press conference after attending the one-day Pocket Talk Programme Business Opportunities on Halal in Japan For East Coast Region, here today.

Malaysia’s total halal exports were worth RM42.17 billion last year.

Ahmad said the MoC would entail cooperation in the development of halal expertise, trade and investment promotion, certification, tourism, logistics and supply chain, and ecosystem in Japan.

Expressing confidence that Malaysia’s halal industry players will get easier access and priority in penetrating Japan’s market, as Jakim’s halal certificate and logo are internationally recognised, he urged big companies and small and medium enterprises to seize the opportunities of becoming major halal product exporters to Japan.

“The Olympics is the milestone for us to enter the Japanese market. The MoC would detail the procedures that must be complied by exporters, and we would help them cope with the rules and regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Kuala Lumpur Managing Director Akira Kajita said JETRO had implements various programmes to encourage international companies and businesses enter Japan, including providing a free online business matching website, the Trade Tie-up Promotion Programme, and those interested could register at www.jetro.go.jp/ttpp.

He said the Invest Japan Business Support Centre provides a free temporary office up to 50 days and access to specialist advisors to help foreign firms to set up business in Japan. — Bernama