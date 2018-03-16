Malaysia’s halal exports hit RM43.4b in 2017

Halal Industry Development Corporation (HDC) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Jamil Bidin said the food and beverage industry was the largest export value at RM20.1 billion. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 16 ― The Malaysian halal sector's exports last year rose RM1.2 billion to reach a total of RM43.4 billion.

Halal Industry Development Corporation (HDC) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Jamil Bidin said the multinationals dominated the country's halal export market, with RM38 billion of the total.

Small and medium enterprises (SME) generated RM3.8 billion while cottage industries contributed RM1.5 billion of the halal exports.

“The food and beverage industry was the largest export value at RM20.1 billion, followed by halal ingredients, palm oil derivatives, as well as cosmetics and personal care products,” Jamil said at the press conference after the soft launch of World Halal Week (WHW) 2018, today.

Globally, he said there is a growing interest in halal products and industries as more countries recognise the commercial potential.

“Halal products and industry seem to come from non-Muslim countries (exception of Malaysia), whereas the majority of Muslim countries appear to be the biggest consumer and not the producer of halal products,” he added.

In conjunction with the soft launch, WHW 2018 will examine the potential of the halal Industry to become a key contributor to the global economy.

The WHW 2018 is organised by HDC in a collaboration with Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

It comprises three components: the World Halal Conference (WHC) 2018 by HDC from 4 to 5 April at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) by Matrade from 4 to 7 April at MITEC, and Malaysia Halal Assembly (MyHa) by Jakim from March 26 to April 3 at Meridien Putrajaya.